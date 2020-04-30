BIDDEFORD — Charles Antonacos of Biddeford died Friday, April 24, 2020, after a almost two years of fighting a rare leukemia (myelodysplastic syndrome and myeloproliferative neoplasm).

He was born in Biddeford on Feb. 12, 1933, to Arthur and Esther (Spirounias) Antonacos, one of two children.

After attending public schools in Biddeford, he completed undergraduate studies in math at Tufts University, served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy through the ROTC program, and then earned a master’s degree in linguistics from Columbia University. After a few years teaching English as a Second Language at New York University, he spent much of the 1960s, 70s, and early 80s working for ARAMCO (Arab American Oil Company) in various locations, including Saudi Arabia. This gave him the opportunity to do some extensive traveling, including many trips to his ancestral homeland of Greece, as well as the Middle East and Europe. He continued to enjoy traveling throughout his life.

An accomplished pianist, he loved listening to music, Greek and swing dancing, getting together with family and friends, and studying languages. He also enjoyed working outside in the yard, and he could often be found smoking a pipe or cigar in the backyard shed, also known as “Papou’s Little House,” regardless of the temperature. He was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Saco and was instrumental in their icon installation project.

Surviving are: his wife, Janice; his daughter, Anastasia; his son-in-law, Peter Dugas; and his granddaughter, Theodora Antonacos Dugas, as well as numerous other relatives.

He is predeceded in death by: his parents, Arthur and Esther Antonacos; and his sister, Patricia Vanites.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Southern Maine, whose staff enabled Chuck to stay at home with his family until the end of his life; Dr. Jacqueline Garcia at Dana-Farber; Dr. David Strassler for two generations of Antonacos care; and New England Cancer Specialists.

A private funeral service was held, to be followed by a larger celebration of life at a future date. In celebration of his giving spirit, donations may be made to St. Demetrios Church, MDS research at Dana-Farber, or your local blood bank.

