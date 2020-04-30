 

This photograph from about 1935 shows the Salmon Falls gorge on the Saco River, with Buxton on the right and Hollis on the left. The Salmon Falls bridge is visible in the background. The bridge was replaced by the Route 202 bridge in 1947 although the stone abutments remain. The man in the foreground is clearing a small log jam with a long pike or pick pole so the logs can be moved downriver to sawmills in Biddeford and Saco. The large rock in the river was called Salmon Rock or Grey Rock. It was the frequent site of large jams that were very dangerous to break up. The last log drive was in 1943. In 1948, the Skelton Dam at Union Falls raised the water level about 40 feet at this location. The gorge is no longer seen except for the top near the Indian Cellar area. Courtesy of Buxton-Hollis Historical Society

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, the American Journal is featuring historical highlights from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.

