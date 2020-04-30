FARMINGTON, Conn. — Ralph R. Loranger, 74, passed away at the UConn Medical Center in Farmington, Connecticut, on Sunday, April 19 from complications related to COVID-19.

He was born in Biddeford on July 18, 1945, to Ralph A. and Lorraine A. (St. Louis) Loranger. Ralph graduated from Biddeford High School in 1966, and moved to Connecticut shortly thereafter. He was a long-time resident of West Hartford and worked for the West Hartford School District as a custodian and worked his way up to head custodian.

He is preceded in death by: his parents; two sons, Robert and Joseph Loranger of New Britain; and his sisters, Claudette Faulkner of Brewer and Contance Verrier of Fairfield, Maine.

He is survived by; his wife, Joyce A. Loranger; his son, Keith; his sisters, Joan Twomey and Pauline Loranger of Saco; his brothers-in-law, Reginald Faulknew and John Verrier from Maine, and Louis Boero and his wife, Jane Carey of Alexandria, Virginia; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside funeral service was held on Friday, April 24 at St. Mary’s Cemetery in New Britain, Connecticut.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: