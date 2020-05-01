Many observers were surprised that 81 percent of white Christian evangelicals voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election. Why would those who purport to follow the teachings of Jesus Christ support a man with a long history of decidedly unChristian behavior. He was a proven liar, bully and adulterer who created a fake university and a fake foundation. He stiffed contractors, city officials and lending banks. He grabbed women by the private parts and attended wild parties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. His life was littered with bankruptcies and lawsuits. That said, Trump must be given his due: He is an extraordinary con man, and he conned his way right into the Oval Office, thanks in large part to his gullible white Christian evangelical “base.”

In voting for Trump, white Christian evangelicals decided to worship at the tower of Trump rather than the cross of Christ. They chose to follow a man for whom the Golden Rule means, “He who has the gold rules.” Trump doesn’t believe the meek shall inherit the earth; rather, they should be squeezed for every vote and every dollar. He’d rather give tax cuts to the rich than provide help for the poor. He prefers revenge to reconciliation, fighting to forgiving. He always takes credit and never accepts blame.

Since white Christian evangelicals have shifted their allegiance from Jesus Christ to Donald Trump, let’s call their new religion “Trumpianity.”

Trump, in his new role as Savior in Chief, has surrounded himself with a loyal band of top disciples. They share a devotion to the prosperity gospel and the belief that Donald Trump will do right by their ministries which, in truth, have done wonders for their own bank accounts. (Con birds of a feather flock together.)

Paula White, a thrice-married preacher with her own brush with bankruptcy, says, “God personally asked me to introduce Him to Trump.” She serves as Chair of Trump’s “Evangelical Advisory Board and says, “The President’s opponents operate in sorcery and witchcraft.” Jerry Falwell, Jr., President of Liberty University and a staunchTrump defender, said that people were overreacting to the Corona virus. “You know impeachment didn’t work, and

the Mueller Report didn’t work, and Article 25 didn’t work and so maybe now is their next attempt to get the President.” Televangelist Kenneth Copeland (net worth: $760 million), a vociferous Trump supporter, claims that the President’s opponents opened the door for the Corona virus with their display of hate towards him. Televangelist Pat Robertson (net worth: $100 million) blames the virus on gay marriage. Televangelist Joel Osteen, whose net worth is around $50 million, claims to have the White House on speed dial.

For Easter, Trump chose to attend (electronically) the Church service led by Robert Jeffress, one of his best “spiritual” buddies. Jeffress (net worth: $19 million) is the Senior Pastor of the 14,000-member First Baptist Church in Dallas and a Fox News contributor. The following statements by Jeffress convey his spiritual beliefs. “Catholicism is a cult-like pagan religion.” “Mormonism is a cult.” “Islam is a heresy from the pit of Hell.” And “President Trump is the most faith-friendly president we’ve ever had.”

And there’s the rub. Trump and his cult of fellow believers share a rather narrow set of views. Christianity is the only true religion. Republicans are the only true Americans. And America is the only country worth recognizing.

Trump’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has thrust Trumpianity onto center stage. While thousands of Americans were sick or dying from the virus, Trump noted (falsely) that he had the largest number of Facebook followers. While healthcare workers were putting themselves in jeopardy around the clock, Trump was boasting about the ratings of his daily televised briefings. He has yet to convey one iota of empathy for the victims of the virus.

And then there is the little matter of consistency. Trump first claimed that the virus was a Democratic hoax and then reversed himself. Then he said it would be over quickly. Not true. Then he claimed he had it all under control. Again, not true. He said the President had total control and then reversed himself. True to form, he bullied anyone who dared to question his judgement or authority, calling the Governor of Washington a “snake” and telling Vice President Pence not to call “the woman in Michigan,” referring snarkily to Gretchen Whitmer, the Governor of Michigan.

True Trumpians weren’t bothered by Trump’s changing views. He is their

chosen leader; he can do no wrong. They’ll follow him anywhere. After Trump proclaimed, “Liberate Michigan” and “Liberate Minnesota” and “Liberate Virginia” — even though those states were following guidelines put out by Trump’s own administration — they happily obliged. In addition to carrying guns and Trump signs, some Michigan protestors even displayed Confederate flags. (Maybe they were from southern Michigan.)

Trump loudly touted a combination of Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin for treating the virus. “What do you have to lose?” he asked, the same question he had posed to African-Americans in his quest to get their vote during the 2016 campaign. A few weeks later, a panel of experts convened by the National Institute of Allergy and Infections recommended against using this treatment. True to form, Trump didn’t apologize for possibly causing the deaths of those who took his advice. And then he went on to tout injecting disinfectants as a possible cure. You can’t make this stuff up.

American writer Isaac Asimov might have had Trump and the Trumpians in mind when he declared that the culture would always include some people who believed that, “My ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.”

Time will tell whether America can survive Trump and Trumpianity. In the meantime, I hope this column has given you a better understanding of this odd new religion.

David Treadwell, a Brunswick writer, welcomes commentary and suggestions for future "Just a Little Old" columns.

