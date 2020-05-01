Elections delayed

The June 9 primary and local elections have been moved to July 14. Nomination papers are still available and must be received by the town clerk no later than May 15 for Town Council, SAD 15 Board of Directors and Water District Board of Trustees. The filing deadline for registration of write-in candidacy is noon May 29. For more information, call the Town Office at 657-3339 or visit the election page at graymaine.org.

Congrats to Concert Band

The 2020 National Federation of State High Schools Associations has announced that the Heart of the Arts Award has been awarded to the Gray-New Gloucester High School Concert Band, under the direction of Carol Clark.

Caution

Please be aware and use caution in the Mountain View Road area of West Gray. Game wardens responded with Gray EMS to a possible rabid animal attack last week. The person who was bitten was taken to the hospital for treatment. The animal was trapped and taken to Augusta for confirmation of rabies. It is believed more rabid animals could be expected in the area.

Marilyn Keating-Porcaro can be contacted at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: