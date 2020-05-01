Drug overdose deaths in Maine increased by 7 percent from 2018 to 2019 but stopped short of the state’s peak from 2017.

According to a report released Friday by the Maine Attorney General’s Office, 380 people died from drug overdose, up from 354 the year before. Overdose deaths had increased every year from 2011 through 2017 — topping out at a record 417 — before decreasing in 2018.

In the last 5 years, 1,799 people have died, an average of almost one every day.

Attorney General Aaron Frey said in a statement that the latest report is a reminder that the opioid epidemic remains a major public health challenge.

“It is important as Maine, appropriately, focuses its energy on combating the COVID-19 pandemic, that we also maintain and increase our efforts to fight the opioid epidemic,” he said. “The data in this report confirms how significant this crisis remains.

“It also highlights the importance of elected officials, individuals, organizations, and communities across the state to dedicate time and resources towards strengthening our public health infrastructure, which is crucial to combating both COVID-19 and the opioid epidemic.”

The report, compiled by Marcella Sorg at the University of Maine’s Margaret Chase Smith Policy Center, revealed that 84 percent of the deaths in 2019 were caused by at least one opioid, with the powerful synthetic fentanyl being the most prevalent. But there also were increases in the involvement of non-opioid drugs, such as cocaine and methamphetamines.

The number of deaths attributable to cocaine ranged between 10 and 14 from 2010 through 2013. By 2015, it jumped to 35, and by 2017, it was 91. Last year, 110 people died from cocaine.

Deaths from methamphetamine have followed a similar trajectory. Between 2010 and 2013, there was only one death combined. By 2017, there wee 16 deaths and last year, it spiked to 47.

Fentanyl, though, remains the deadliest drug. Although the first deaths attributed to fentanyl didn’t show up until 2014, its prevalence has soared. Last year, 207 deaths involved fentanyl alone and another 52 were from a combination of fentanyl and heroin.

Data from 2020, even partial data, will not be available for some time but experts worry about a spike in overdose deaths during the coronavirus pandemic because of prolonged isolation, disruption of routine and access to a user’s drug of choice. Officials said Maine people need to be reminded regularly that help is still available.

“Behind these numbers are our friends, neighbors, and loved ones throughout Maine who have been affected by substance use disorder,” said Jessica Pollard, director of the state’s Office of Behavioral Health, in a written statement. “We recognize the lives lost to this disease, the grief that reverberates throughout their families and communities, and the need to continue to adapt our response to support effective prevention, treatment and recovery. We want all Maine people to know that even in the face of this pandemic, help is still available.”

Gov. Janet Mills said her administration will continue to provide access to treatment and support, even as the state’s economy has been besieged by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We will continue to put the full force of this administration behind conquering this disease, supporting the families who have lost loved ones, the businesses who have lost valued employees, and all the communities that have been diminished by this public health crisis,” Mills said in a written statement. “This epidemic grew over a long, long time, and it will take a long, long time to defeat it and make our state whole again.”

More information about substance use disorder support and resources is available by calling 211, or visiting the Maine 211 website.

This story will be updated.

