Nancy Lynn (Stimpson) Tyler 1938 – 2020 BRITISH COLUMBIA – Nancy Lynn (Stimpson) Tyler, 81, of Salt Spring Island, British Columbia, died at home with family members present on April 1, 2020, from complications due to Parkinson’s disease. She was born June 21, 1938, the eldest child of Theodore and Marguerite Stimpson. She grew up at 7 Bath St., in Brunswick, Maine, and graduated from Brunswick High School in 1956. Nancy went on to the University of Pennsylvania, graduating from the school of physical therapy. While there she met her husband, Albert Tyler. They were married for 45 years until Al’s death in 2005. They lived in Toronto, St. Andrews (New Brunswick), Oregon, Vancouver Island, and Fairbanks, Alaska, before retiring on Salt Spring Island. Nancy worked as a physical therapist at each location while her husband, Al, worked in the field of fisheries oceanography. Nancy leaves behind her three children, Ellen (husband, Halfdan Karlsson and children, Mikael and Hildur), Jeanne (husband, Patrick Hinds), and Paul (wife, Jacquie Best and children, Aidan and Sophia); her sisters, Dawn Colburn, Dorothy Sylvester, and Catherine Warren, her sister-in-law, Roberta Riss; many nieces and nephews; her close friend, Kirsty Barclay, and lots of other wonderful friends from the East Coast to the West Coast. Nancy led a rich and full life and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Donations can be made in Nancy’s memory to: Parkinson’s Canada (https://www.parkinson.ca), Salt Spring Island Conservancy (https://saltspringconservancy.ca), and, Writers Trust of Canada (https://www.writerstrust.com).

