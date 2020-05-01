Venise Pinette Whitehead 1922 – 2020 WINDSOR, Conn. – Venise Pinette Whitehead, born July 24, 1922, passed away April 21, 2020 in Windsor, Conn. Venise was raised and educated in Brunswick, with her mother Ernestine and father Charles Pinette. Venise and her husband Lionel Gaudreau operated Nel’s Diner on Cushing Street in Brunswick in the 1950’s. She was an accomplished seamstress and tailor and applied her trade in Maine, Massachusetts, Florida and Connecticut. While in Florida Venise formed a song and dance troupe featuring Hawaiian music and entertained at retirement homes and VFW’s across the state. She was predeceased by her parents Ernestine and Charles Pinette; her infant daughter Denise; her husband Arthur Whitehead of West Springfield, Mass., her brothers Roger Pinette, Jack Pinette and his wife Roseanne, Larry Pinette and his wife Phyllis, her sisters Cecile Gagnon and her husband Placide and her sister Simonne Atwood and her husband Spud of Oakland. She is survived by her son Lionel Bolack and his wife Carol of Windsor, Conn., her daughter Venise Perry and her husband Ron of Port Orange, Fla.; sister-in-law, Sheila Pinette; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at later date in Brunswick.

