SCARBOROUGH — Superintendent Sanford Prince gave a glimpse to the public on April 16 as to what distance learning is looking like for Scarborough students.

In a presentation to the Board of Education, Prince said that all students in the district now have access to a computer and a remote learning plan.

He said he was pleased to report that Unum Corporation and Ruth’s Recyclables have donated over 100 student packets with books and supplies to kindergarten through second-grade students.

Families without wireless internet at home are now able to access WiFi hot spots, he said.

“With the help of town and school side working together … we have made great strides to make sure every family is connected to WiFi,” he said. “There are 16 spots they can go to make sure their student or child is connected. Universally equitable — we’re really trying to get there with the technology, and I’m pleased to report that we’re close to having that happen.”

Prince thanked the district’s bus drivers, who have been delivering food and school supplies to students.

“We have some amazing bus drivers, and the opportunity to deliver food and the necessary school supplies to students, to be able to do that, kindergarten through grade 12, is amazing,” he said. “I just have to say, sometimes I think we talk a lot about what’s going on inside the schools, the wonderful opportunities, but we cannot forget people like our bus drivers. It’s one of the most important jobs — They’re the first person (students) see in morning and the last person they see at the end of the day. Once again they’ve stepped it up and provided food and supplies to our students.”

At the high school level, seniors have been asked to complete a survey about what they want to see for year-end plans, Prince said. The results will help guide where and when graduation will take place.

Board of Education member Nicholas Gill said that he was grateful for Prince’s update about the work being done.

“We’ve all spent a lot of time in our houses over the past several weeks, and so hearing inspirational news about some of the creative things that are happening with Unum and Ruth’s, our bus drivers, the hot spots, you know — Throughout history when our country or even our state or community faces challenges, that’s when people really come together and they rise and support each other,” he said. “I just think it’s really impressive to see how that’s come together in our community and other communities around us.”

During the public comment section of the meeting, John Humpage, a parent in the school district, said that he appreciated the work that the teachers and staff had been doing.

“I just wanted to say thank you to the school administrators, the teachers,” he said. The regular communication via email and automated phone calls and texts were outstanding to help me and my family understand what to expect and what you all were working on. I currently have two children in the school system, both in middle and high school, and the teachers have been exemplary as far as trying to accommodate and adjust to everything. When my son misses a phone call with a teacher, they’ll readily reschedule it with no concern.”

