AUBURN — A woman was shot at a University Street apartment building Friday morning, and the man who may have been responsible was later found shot. Police believe he shot himself.

Both the man and woman are in critical condition at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, according to police.

Auburn Deputy Chief Timothy Cougle said the shooting took place around 9:30 a.m at the corner of University Street and Aaron Drive. A witness said a white pickup truck fled the scene. Police found that truck and driver, who had been shot, shortly after.

Police said the driver was either the woman’s boyfriend or husband.

The identities of the man and woman were not immediately released Friday morning.

Cougle said there is no danger to the public and no others are believed to have been involved.

This story will be updated.

