FOOTBALL

The Chicago Bears have signed wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. to a one-year contract, the team announced Monday.

A 13-year veteran who has played in Super Bowls with San Francisco and Carolina, Ginn caught 30 passes for 421 yards and two touchdowns with New Orleans last season. He has 409 receptions for 5,702 yards and 33 touchdowns in addition to 486 yards rushing on 68 carries for Miami (2007-09), San Francisco (2010-12), Arizona (2014), Carolina (2013, 2015-16) and New Orleans (2017-19).

Ginn also has returned 257 punts for 2,600 yards with four touchdowns and 307 kickoffs for 6,899 yards and three TDs. He is one of 10 players to return two kickoffs for touchdowns in the same game and in 2009 became the first to run back two for 100 yards in the same game.

• Linebacker Jake Ryan has signed a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens, who hope he can return to form after playing in only two games over the last two seasons.

Ryan tore his ACL in training camp with Green Bay in 2018 and missed the entire season. He signed a two-year contract with Jacksonville last year but was hindered by knee problems and played in only two games, both on special teams.

• Former third-round pick Nazair Jones was one of four players waived by the Seattle Seahawks as the team reached its 90-man roster limit.

Jones, running back Adam Choice, defensive tackle Shakir Soto and linebacker Pita Taumoepenu were all released Monday. Jones was the only one to have played in a game for Seattle.

The defensive tackle had a promising rookie season in 2017, appearing in 11 games, recording two sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery. But injuries derailed the past two seasons. Jones appeared in only nine games in 2018 and didn’t play any games last season for Seattle due to a leg injury.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer on Monday completed his purchase of The Forum from Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. for $400 million.

Newly created Forum Entertainment LLC will continue operating the building that opened in 1967 as a concert venue. The current management team will remain in place and report to Gillian Zucker, president of business operations for the Clippers.

All of The Forum’s California-based staff are expected to stay on as employees of the new company and help with the transition.

HIGH SCHOOLS

FIELD HOCKEY: The Maine Field Hockey Association has canceled the 2020 Maine Field Hockey Festival and the McNally Senior All Star Game, scheduled for June 27 at Thomas College in Waterville, in response to the coronavirus outbreak and state restrictions on public gatherings. Last year’s event attracted 40 high school teams and organizers were expecting a similar turnout this year.

The MFHA is working on plans to recognize the senior all stars. Visit Maine Field Hockey Association on Facebook, @MaineFHA on Twitter and MaineFHA on Instagram for updates. Inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

GOLF

COURSE OPENING: South Portland will reopen its municipal course, with restrictions, on May 15. Tee times are required and no walk-ups will be allowed. The clubhouse, including bathrooms, will be closed to the public and there will be no food sales. Starting on May 13, you can 775-0005 to secure tee times.

SWIMMING

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: The postponed-World Swimming Championships will be held in Fukuoka, Japan, on May 13-29, 2022, the governing body of world swimming said on Monday.

The date was moved back a year after the Tokyo Olympics were postponed from 2020 until 2021.

The swimming championships had been schedule for July 16-Aug. 1, 2021, which clashed with the new Olympics dates.

SOCCER

LA LIGA: The Spanish league said Monday it is confident it can restart in June and finish its season by the end of the European summer, with players beginning to be tested this week so they can return to training for the first time in nearly two months.

Basic training was allowed to resume in Spain on Monday after the government eased some of the lockdown measures that had been in place since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Spanish league players are expected to get back on the field later in the week after they are tested for COVID-19 and after the clubs’ training facilities are properly prepared and disinfected.

