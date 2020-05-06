SOUTH PORTLAND — United Way of Greater Portland has awarded over $250,000 in grants to 25 nonprofits and groups in the area, including the South Portland Food Cupboard.

This is the second round of grants from the Greater Portland COVID-19 Community Relief Fund, said United Way in a written statement. The total grants awarded has grown to more than $650,000.

On April 9, United Way released its first round of grants to 31 different organizations, nonprofits, and faith-based groups in Cumberland County, the organization said.

The emergency fund was launched in late March to support organizations working with the most vulnerable, United Way said.

“The outpouring of support is a testament to the caring spirit that exists in our community,” said Liz Cotter Schlax, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Portland. “We are pleased to be able to quickly award grants to organizations addressing urgent needs across Cumberland County, which continue to mobilize food and supplies and provide access to safe and reliable shelter to individuals and families who desperately need it.”

Steffi Cox, executive director of Project G.R.A.C.E., a nonprofit that often works with the South Portland Food Cupboard, expressed gratitude to United Way. Project G.R.A.C.E. also received grant money.

“We are very appreciative to be a United Way of Greater Portland grantee in this second round of very

timely investments in keeping communities safe and whole,” she said. “This generous $15,000 grant comes as needs are increasing, but it also builds on our very long and successful history of working together as a community to give a neighbor a helping hand when it is most needed.”

United Way said that additional grants will be rewarded on a rolling basis, depending on emergency needs.

“One hundred percent of donations go directly into the community thanks to underwriting support provided by AAA of Northern New England, Bank of America, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, The John T. Gorman Foundation, Sam L. Cohen Foundation, TD Charitable Foundation, Texas Instruments Foundation, and Unum,” said United Way.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: