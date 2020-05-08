With the American flag proudly waving from their brightly shining motorcycles, and saluting as they passed through the grounds of the Maine Veterans’ Homes-Scarborough, the men and women of Rolling Thunder were doing what they do best — demonstrating their support to our nation’s veterans.

They, along with other riders, brightened the day of residents and staff at MVH Scarborough on Saturday, April 25 with a flag parade.

On Thursday, April 23, Veterans No Boundaries, an organization dedicated to providing outdoor recreation opportunities for disabled servicemen and women, posted on its Facebook page that it was organizing the ride. A post by Rolling Thunder followed and only two days later, nearly 80 bikes arrived at the home on Route 1, escorted by Scarborough police.

“These men and women have suffered losses recently,” read a post on the group’s Facebook page. “They are not able to see their families. We can bring a little sunshine into their day to alleviate some of the sadness.”

MVH Scarborough, which is home to nearly 150 veterans and their family members, has been closed to visitors since early March, before the first case of COVID-19 was announced in Maine. Residents have stayed in touch with families via Skype and FaceTime, celebrating anniversaries, birthdays and even the births of grandchildren, virtually.

A recent outbreak of the virus in staff and residents in one unit of the home has prompted an outpouring of community support, most recently in the form of the ride.

Saturday’s event brought tears to the eyes of staff at MVH Scarborough as veterans cheered on the motorcycles.

“This was an amazing surprise for our Veterans and a beautiful event. They are familiar with these folks. Rolling Thunder visits and gives rides to our veterans on their bikes, they talk with them and spend time with them,” said Administrator Maureen Carland. “This meant so much to them.”

Joining Rolling Thunder in the flag parade was US Military Veterans MC, Fallen Saints, Chrome Angelz, SMPHOG, Patriot Guard Riders, UBM, the Fence Force Flag Line and other riders.

