South Portland is temporarily suspending bus service because of a shortage of drivers, the city announced Friday.

Service was scheduled to halt at the end of the day Friday and resume on May 19. A news release from the city said the shortage is due to “various reasons.”

“While the city cannot comment on whether COVID-19 played a role in the decision to temporarily cease operations, we have no reason to believe there is any health threat to the public,” the city said.

Both Arthur Handman, the city’s transportation director, and Scott Morelli, city manager, declined to elaborate on the reasons for driver shortages, other than to say that none is related to discipline.

Asked if a driver had tested positive for or been suspected of having COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, Handman said he could not answer.

The temporary suspension of the bus service comes the same day that the city announced Handman’s retirement, effective May 15.

“That was planned way ahead of time,” he said.

The bus service has been running on a limited schedule since April 5 due to the coronavirus pandemic and since May 1 all riders have been required to wear masks.

Drivers also are wearing masks and the city is limiting the number of riders on a bus at any given time, Morelli said in an email. There have also been additional cleaning protocols in place for all city offices and buses since the outbreak.

An exact number of bus staff was not immediately available Friday night.

