SOCCER

The risks involved in resuming the English Premier League were underscored Sunday after a Brighton player contracted the coronavirus as clubs prepare for fresh talks on how they can create safe conditions to play again during the pandemic.

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber said the club’s COVID-19 case was “a concern,” with players still only training individually at the club. It reinforces how players could potentially spread the coronavirus if the government approves the reintroduction of group training and lifts the shutdown of sports that has been in place since March.

The 20 Premier League clubs are due to hold a conference call on Monday. Even though fans will not be allowed in stadiums, the league’s “Project Restart” faces resistance from clubs who will not approve plans to use neutral venues.

SPAIN: The Spanish league says five players from clubs in the country’s first and second divisions have tested positive for COVID-19.

They are all without symptoms and will be allowed to practice after testing negative in further testing. They will need two negative results to be allowed to come back.

The league has not named the players nor disclosed their clubs.

Spain this week started loosening some of the lockdown measures that had been in place since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic, allowing soccer players to resume training individually.

TENNIS

FRENCH OPEN: The clay-court tournament at Roland Garros could be held without fans later this year, the president of the French Tennis Federation said.

It was initially slated to be held May 24-June 7, but was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic and rescheduled for Sept. 20-Oct. 4.

Bernard Giudicelli told French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche that organizers are considering the prospect it might need to go ahead without fans present. It could even start one week later.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Anaheim Ducks have signed defenseman Brendan Guhle to a two-year, $1.6 million contract extension and signed forward Sam Carrick to a one-year extension worth $700,000.

Guhle, 22, has four goals and four assists in 30 games this season for the Ducks. Carrick, 28, has played nine NHL games this season, getting one goal and one assist.

