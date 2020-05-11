Olive York (1790-1827) married Isaac Sturdivant (1784-1858) in 1810. These painted silhouettes, framed together in a fancy reverse-painted glass frame, may have served as the Cumberland couple’s wedding portrait.
In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, The Forecaster is featuring historical highlights from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.
