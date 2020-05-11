BASEBALL

WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC: The World Baseball Classic will be postponed from 2021 to 2023 because of the new coronavirus, a person familiar with the planning told The Associated Press.

The decision, first reported by ESPN Deportes, must be approved by the WBC board of directors, which is expected. The board includes representatives of Major League Baseball, the Major League Baseball Players Association, the World Baseball Softball Confederation, Nippon Professional Baseball and the Korea Baseball Organization.

The fifth edition of the tournament was scheduled for next March 9-23 in Taiwan, Tokyo, Phoenix and Miami. The Marlins were to host the semifinals and final along with half of the quarterfinals, which also were to be played in Tokyo.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S HOCKEY: The University of Maine announced that Taylor Leech has been selected captain of the 2020-21 women’s ice hockey team.

Leech, a defenseman who will be a senior next season, is a native of Bowdoinham who played prep hockey for three years at North Yarmouth Academy and one at Hebron Academy. She scored three goals and with 20 assists in her first three seasons at UMaine.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: The marketing agent who has sued NBA rookie Zion Williamson wants the former Duke star to answer questions about whether he received improper benefits before playing his lone season with the Blue Devils.

Prime Sports Marketing and company president Gina Ford filed a lawsuit last summer in a Florida court, accusing Williamson and the agency now representing him of breach of contract. That came after Williamson had filed his own lawsuit a week earlier in North Carolina to terminate a five-year contract with Prime Sports after moving to Creative Artists Agency LLC.

GOLF

RYDER CUP: Captain Steve Stricker has asked two-time U.S. captain Davis Love III and Zach Johnson to be his assistants for the upcoming matches at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

Stricker previously appointed the last captain, Jim Furyk, to be one of his assistants.

The Ryder Cup is still on schedule to be played Sept. 25-27 – one week after the rescheduled U.S. Open.

HOCKEY

NHL: NCAA leading scorer Jack Dugan agreed to turn pro and join the Vegas Golden Knights.

Dugan was a fifth-round pick of the Golden Knights during their first draft in 2017. Because of his age, his NHL entry-level contract beginning next season would be for two years.

