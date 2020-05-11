Japanese Breakfast

7 p.m. Thursday, $15. noonchorus.com/japanesebreakfast

It’s not a Maine band, but Japanese Breakfast out of New York has come through Portland three times in the past few years, so clearly it has a following here. The band is the project of musician Michelle Zauner, and this show will feature tunes from a forthcoming album, along with special covers and the chance to purchase new merchandise designed specifically for the live stream. Proceeds from the show will support Zauner’s crew, as the band is unable to tour. The most recent album from the experimental dream pop act is 2017’s “Soft Sounds from Another Planet.” It also released a stunning cover of the Tears for Fears song “Head Over Heels” last year.

Hannah Harleen

8 p.m. Friday. Portlandhouseofmusic.com

The Portland House of Music Locked Down with [P]Home streaming series continues with a performance from local musician Hannah Harleen. Harleen’s a sensational vocalist and and will be streaming from her parents’ garage studio in South Portland. You can expect to hear a few covers, including jazz standards and some Ariana Grande, but the show will feature mostly originals.

Lyle Divinsky Fireside Facebook Live

7 p.m. Wednesdays. Facebook.com/lyledivinsky

Longtime Mainer and current Lake Tahoe, California, resident Lyle Divinsky has been taking to Facebook live on Wednesday nights and has no intention on stopping until concerts can happen again. The golden-voiced Divinsky will play his acoustic guitar, as well as piano, performing a selection of covers and originals, which will likely include tunes from his 2015 album “Uneven Floors.”

