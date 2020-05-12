LEWISTON – Cynthia Lee Mullen was born on January 3, 1952 in Lewiston. She died on May 9, 2020, after a courageous three year battle with pancreatic cancer. She passed at home with the love of her life, James Mullen, her husband of 45 years. Cindy made the best of each day. She died with grace and dignity. She is survived by her husband James Mullen; her sons Kevin and his wife Amani and their daughters MacKenzie and Isabella of Houston, Texas, Jason and his wife Schannon of Great Falls, Mont.; her mother Beatrice Bernard of Old Orchard Beach; her brothers Carl T. (Skip) and his wife Cathy Bagdon of Brunswick, Alexander (Chip) of Naples, Fla. and his wife Monica, a sister-in-law Melanie Arnold of New Gloucester, a brother- in-law Terry Mullen of Old Orchard Beach; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, Timothy Bernard of South Harpswell. Cindy graduated from Old Orchard Beach High School in 1970 and the University of Maine at Fort Kent in 1974, earning a degree in education. She and James married in 1975 and moved to Greenwood to raise their boys. Cindy started her teaching career after the boys left home. She taught first grade for 25 years and gave each of her students her full attention, love and care. In retirement the couple moved to Brunswick and built a house on Cornerstone Drive. She enjoyed gardening, hiking, kayaking and arts and crafts. She also loved going to the summer concerts in the Park and the Maine State Music Theater. This past Christmas Eve her neighbors took the party to her.singing carols and bringing food. She loved seeing the neighborhood children walking to the bus, riding their bikes and leaving chalk messages on the street. She expressed many times: I love this neighborhood! Cindy was loved by everyone she met. She had a lifelong friend in Thyra (Murphy) Galli of New Market, NH. They met in first grade and the friendship continued a lifetime. She made a special friend when she moved to Cornerstone Drive, Carol Mistler. A memorial service has not been scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick. Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net Cindy was an avid reader. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the: West Paris Public Library 226 Main St. West Paris, ME 04289

