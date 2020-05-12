A Portland police officer was taken to the hospital after being exposed to fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, while searching a car Monday night, police said.
The officer, who was not identified, was questioning Colby Pidgeon, 22, of Cape Neddick, after spotting Pidgeon sitting in a parked car at Federal and India streets and behaving suspiciously, Lt. Robert Martin said in news release.
Pidgeon was out on bail and his release conditions allowed police to search him or his vehicle.
While going through Pidgeon’s car, the officer pulled a napkin from a door pocket, police said. Some powder that was inside the napkin blew into the face of the officer, who soon began to feel ill and called an ambulance. A police supervisor administered Narcan, a drug designed to counteract an opioid overdose, and the officer was taken to Maine Medical Center. He was released from the hospital later Monday night and has returned to duty, police said.
Pidgeon was charged with unlawful possession of a drug and violating conditions of his release. He was being held without bail at Cumberland County Jail.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Portland police officer taken to hospital after being exposed to fentanyl
-
Business
York plans ‘soft opening’ of town beaches on May 18
-
Nation & World
Counterfeit masks reaching frontline health workers in U.S.
-
Nation & World
Prosecutors under investigation in Georgia slaying
-
Times Record
Three downtown Brunswick businesses announce closures
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.