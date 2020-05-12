WESTBROOK — Two new additions to Rock Row have been announced, a high-end residential complex and a Chik-fil-A restaurant.

The four-story residential complex will have 190 one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include a fitness center and a community room. and residents will have access to Rock Row’s concierge service, which will offer services ranging from dog walking to food delivery. Construction is planned to begin late next year.

Chik-Fil-A, known for chicken sandwiches, is expected to open in 2021. The 5,000 square foot restaurant will Chik-fil-A at Rock Row will have two drive-thrus and is expected to open in late 2021. Chik-fil-A has one restaurant the state now, in Bangor.

Josh Levy, co-founding principal of Rock Row developers Waterstone Properties, said the coronavirus pandemic has not impacted construction and progress at the mixed-use development on the site of a former quarry on Main Street.

“Rock Row is progressing full-speed ahead,” Levy said this week.

He said Rock Row may even have an advantage because of the pandemic.

“Being in a place that embraces healthy living and the outdoors, which Rock Row certainly does, is where retailers, businesses and guests want to be as our lives get back to normal. Enclosed, interior malls and contained office parks are at a disadvantage to our open-air concept and have a very tough road ahead,” he said.

The company also said it has intent agreements or are in advanced lease negotiations with more than two dozen national retailers and leading brands. More announcements will will be made in the next two to three months.

“There are a lot of businesses out there feeling the effects of (the pandemic), but when you see these large scale projects moving forward it shows investment is still happening and that’s a really good thing,” Westbrook Economic Development Director Dan Stevenson.

The residential complex and Chik-fil-A will join the previously signed Maine Savings Pavilion, Market Basket, a 122-room boutique Element Hotel, a 12-screen Cinemark Theater, Starbucks, The Paper Store and a Brew and Food Hall. Market Basket is expected to open in two to three months.

Early concerts at the Maine Savings Pavilion have been postponed due to the pandemic. More information is available on the website.

“Right now, they have postponed the earlier concerts and are deciding when, or if, they will be rescheduled,” said Greg John, Waterstone’s chief marketing officer.

“Regarding sound, we have modeled several viable options that we expect will mitigate the sound issue, but are not able to test and validate them at the venue due to the lockdown. We hope to test when we are able, based on the revised concert season schedule,” he said.

