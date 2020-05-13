The most predictable, easily ignored labor-vs.-management argument in the history of American sports took its first two unsurprising steps this week.

First, Major League Baseball owners proposed a plan to start a half season of games in early July, provided that the players agree to a percentage-of-the-revenue deal on salaries that would be exactly the kind of de facto salary cap they have rejected in every labor negotiation I’ve covered since the 1970s.

Very amusing, owners. What, you thought the players wouldn’t notice?

Yes, the NFL, NBA and NHL have percentage-of-revenue pay and salary caps. But that’s what the MLB Players Association always fights against in favor of a system it likes better: a free market. Yes, irony: The union wants a system akin to capitalism while MLB owners would love the security of less-competitive semi-socialism.

The MLBPA then made its own show of posturing by rejecting the owners’ idea before it was even presented, calling it a “non-starter.”

Silly us. We thought the players and owners had resolved their problems about seven weeks ago by agreeing to pay players prorated salaries based on the number of games that were played. Then it turned out that both sides had, maybe conveniently, never clarified the issue of whether those games would have fans in the stands – you know, the fans who provide about 40% of MLB’s revenue with tickets and whatnot.

At least we get a good laugh. Now, both sides say, with a straight face: Oh, we thought you knew. We decided to do it our way. You didn’t get the memo?

Hopefully, while they fuss, both sides keep in mind that there are millions of baseball lovers (such as me) who, for the first time in their lives, do not give much of a hoot whether there’s a 2020 season. Got bigger worries. Would 78 games be better than none? Yes.

But fans aren’t the ones with a big problem, because we know 2021 will come. And the novel coronavirus eventually will go. Baseball will return, just as it did after the 1918 influenza pandemic, World War II and the 1994 strike. We may even save a few bucks that we could use elsewhere.

The people who really care whether there is a 2020 season are the owners and players. They face a choice that is not a choice at all. They can fight, waste time and end up with zero games and $0.00 in total revenue for the year, as opposed to the $10.7 billion they split up last year. Or they can figure out how to play those 78 (or whatever) regular-season games, plus a postseason with as many as 14 teams and additional TV revenue. Then they would probably end up with nearly $4 billion this year. That’s a lot better than $0.00.

So if it turns out that the coronavirus recedes enough in the next 50 days while safety measures and testing reach a point where a half-season could be played but isn’t because of bickering, I’ll be fascinated to see how anyone explains that to fans.