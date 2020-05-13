Ann B. Kumph, 59, of Kennebunk, passed away unexpectedly on May 8, 2020. She was born Sept. 12, 1960 in Sanford to Charles and Jeannette (Johnson) Breiding.

Ann graduated from Kennebunk High School in 1978. She worked at the Arundel Wharf for 17 years and as a caretaker for Home Instead Senior Care for three years. She married Brian Kumph in June of 1994.

Ann had a free spirit and loving heart. She enjoyed spending time in the sun, often reading a book, at Kennebunk Beach in the summer. She loved to laugh and spend time with family and friends. She especially loved her two sons, Matthew and Jacob.

Ann was preceded in death by her father, Charles Breiding in 2010. She is survived by her husband, Brian Kumph of Kennebunk; sons, Jacob Kumph of Kennebunk and Matthew VanGaasbeek and his fiancé Elizabeth Rossignol of Biddeford; mother, Jeannette Breiding of Lyman; sisters, Dottie Dyer and her husband Paul of Lyman and Nancy Dyer and her husband Don of North Yarmouth; brother, Chuck Breiding Jr. and his wife Brandy of Sanford; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A celebration of Ann’s life will be held at a later date when larger crowds can gather. Interment will take place at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland at a later date.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Ann’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk.

