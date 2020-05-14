Be careful on the roads

To the editor,

Thanks to the Saco Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee for promoting bicycling and walking in a friendly community.

Their letter points out that 20 of the bicycle-vehicle and pedestrian-vehicle incidents in the past two years occured on streets with the posted speed limits of 25 to 30 mph.

At this point in time, there are more people enjoying a good walk or bicycle ride and there are fewer vehicles on the road. My concern is that many motorists pay scant attention to the posted speeds. If anything, due to the the decrease in vehicular traffic, folks pay even less heed to the posted speed limits.

My plea is for walkers and bikers to be careful and that drivers remember that there are more speed-vulnerable people on the roads — including little people.

Norman Davidson

Saco

