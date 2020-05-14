Halton E. Merrill 1937 – 2020 POWNAL – Halton E. Merrill, 82, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, in Pownal, surrounded by his family. Born in Lincoln, he was the son of the late Dean and Ethel (Crocker) Merrill. He graduated from the University of Central Connecticut, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree, and from the University of Southern Maine, where he received his Master of Education. He was married to Penelope (Hall) Tompkins and raised his family in Freeport where he was employed for many years at L.L. Bean, Inc., as supervisor of mail services. Hal was very proud to have authored a published booklet, A History of the First Baptist Church, Freeport, Maine for the occasion of its 175th anniversary. Hal’s life was marked by an unwavering commitment to education. He worked as a classroom teacher in schools in Watertown, Conn., and Portland, Durham, and Freeport, where he also served as principal of the Freeport Middle School for several years. Later, he worked as an instructor at the college level, most recently as a professor at City University of New York, College of Technology. He inspired many, and his students remember him as a patient and kind instructor who was always committed to their success in and out of the classroom. Hal was funny, kind, direct, and no nonsense, and his love for his family was beyond measure. He was preceded in death by his sister, Phyllis. He is survived by Kimberly Libby and her husband John, Nola Van Horr, all of Pownal, Rachel Lawrence and her husband James of Warwick, R.I.; and his brother, Clifton Young of Naugatuck, Conn. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren, Katherine Sansom (husband Tres), Alexander Libby (husband Nicholas Ibarguen), Matthew Libby, Janna Glynn (husband Michael), Ryan Lawrence, Meaghan Lawrence, Brendan Lawrence, and Aidan Lawrence; and two great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Abigail Sansom. A memorial service celebrating his life will be planned in the future. Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to sign Halton’s online guestbook.

