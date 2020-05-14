A Maine State Police trooper whose cruiser struck a moose in Island Falls on Wednesday evening suffered minor injuries, but his vehicle was demolished by the impact.

Trooper Noah Castonguay was responding to a police call in the Aroostook County town when a moose walked onto Interstate 95. Castonguay was unable to avoid striking the animal. The collision demolished the cruiser’s front end and shattered the windshield.

Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine State Police, said the trooper suffered minor injuries and did not have to be hospitalized.

State police said that the arrival of spring and warmer weather means there will be more moose and wildlife on the road.

“Please be extra cautious in your travels and watch for moose, deer, and other animals as they can be very difficult to see and very unpredictable,” state police said in a news release.

