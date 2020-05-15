To the editor,

Are you kidding me, with all that has been going on we have a proposed 2 percent tax increase. First we got slammed with a revaluation, then Coronavirus 19 and then the economy took a dump. What is the Council and Manager thinking of?

People are out of work, never mind thinking that they may get a 2 percent pay raise. I certainly didn’t get a 2 percent raise. The way prices are going sky high for everyday things because of this pandemic. The citizens of Scarborough shouldn’t have to go through with this kind of foolishness. Sharpen your pencils a little more and go for a 0 percent increase until everyone can get back on their feet with a little normalcy.

Cleon M. Nelson Jr.

Scarborough

