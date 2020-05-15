The H.O. Moses apothecary, established in 1821, burned on Christmas Eve 1871. It was replaced In 1873 by this Main Street building, about which a contemporary wrote, “as regards beauty and unity of design, its elegant finish, convenience and adaptability to the purpose for which it was constructed, together with its extensive stock of tastily arranged goods, is unsurpassed by any of its kind in the city.” Dr. Frank Stevens (shown here) purchased the building it 1892 and continued to operate it as a drug store. He was one of the founders of the Bridgton Public Library, which operated out of the back room of his store for a few years in the 1890s. The store retains its original woodwork and finishes, which have been lovingly preserved and restored by the present owners, who operate JDecor: home design and décor, wine and craft beer. Courtesy of the Bridgton Historical Society

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, the Lakes Region Weekly is featuring historical highlights from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.

filed under:
bicentennial, bridgton maine, Lakes Region Weekly community
Related Stories
Latest Articles