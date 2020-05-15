SACO – Major Barbara J. Carvill, 64, of Carriage Way, was promoted to glory on Monday, May 11, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born in Dover, N.J., on June 23, 1955, the daughter of June and Margaret Baylor Olson. Barbara attended and graduated from local schools in New Jersey. She then attended The Salvation Army’s School for Officer Training. In 1976, she was ordained as a Salvation Army Officer. She served first in Old Orchard Beach, then Bayonne, N.J., and Lockport, N.Y. Carl joined Barabara after their marriage and together they served in New Brunswick, N.J., Chester, Pa., then DHQ in the New York City in Youth Department, Cleveland, Ohio, Booth Memorial Center in Queens, Levittown, Pa. , Norristown, Pa., Nashua, N.H., Ithaca, N.Y., Syracuse, N.Y., Asbury Park, N.J., then to DHQ. She also graduated from Philadelphia Biblical University in 2002 with a bachelor’s in biblical studies. In post-retirement Barbara served in Lowell, Mass., with her final posting to be in Portland, Maine. She is survived by her husband of over 40 years of marriage, Major Carl Carvill of Saco, a son, Eric M. Carvill of Saco, two daughters, Elizabeth M. Carvill of Nanuet, N.Y., and Tara N. MacDonald and husband Bruce D. of Merrimack, N.H., a grandson, Nicholas T. MacDonald, and a sister, Shirley Owen of Dover, N.J. Barbara was known for loving the beach, always taking Tessie, her Schnauzer, for walks. She would treasure hunt on the beach with her grandson, who called her “Yaya”, blowing bubbles, and making sandcastles. She and Carl would go to Camp Ellis many evenings where she would always capture the moments through photos. This was often accompanied by a treat from Bayley’s Ice Cream or chocolate from Len Libby’s. Of all her loves, and she made many, her greatest love was her God and the joy she had portraying his love to others. She even continued to have a running prayer list of all the nurses from her last days in the hospital, while she was fighting for her life. She loved sharing Jesus with everyone she met. “No guilt in life, no fear in death, this is the power of Christ in me. From life’s first cry to final breathe, Jesus commands my destiny. My comforter my all in all, here in the love of Christ I stand.” – Keith Getty/Stuart TownendA graveside service will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Deering Park, Salvation Army Section. Colonel Janet T. Munn will officiate. Dennett, Craig and Pate, 365 Main St., Saco, are entrusted with her arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please consider the Youth Ministries c/o The Salvation Army 2 Sixth StreetOld Orchard Beach,Maine 04064

