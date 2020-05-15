TENNIS

The ATP said the grass-court Hall of Fame Open in Newport, Rhode Island, and a hard-court U.S. Open tuneup in Atlanta are among several tournaments that will not take place as scheduled. Others added to the tour’s suspension of play are events in Germany, Sweden, Mexico, Switzerland, Croatia and Austria.

In addition to the cancellation of its July 11-18 tournament, the International Tennis Hall of Fame said its 2020 class of Goran Ivanisevic and Conchita Martinez will be honored in 2021 alongside any Class of 2021 inductees.

The WTA canceled tournaments in Sweden, Switzerland, Romania and Latvia, and said a decision about July events in Italy and Germany will be made in June.

GOLF

LPGA: The Michigan tournament where the LPGA Tour hoped to resume has been canceled.

The LPGA says the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational will not be played July 15-18 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The tour did not offer any other specifics except for Commissioner Mike Whan emphasizing the long-term health of the tour is paramount.

The cancellation means the LPGA now hopes to return July 23-26 with the Marathon LPGA Classic in Ohio.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: After already canceling eight tournaments because of the coronavirus pandemic, the PGA Tour Champions have decided to combine the 2020 and 2021 schedules to form one season.

The decision was made in an effort to maintain the competitive integrity of the Charles Schwab Cup, resulting in the next champion being crowned in November of 2021. PGA Tour Champions events are scheduled to resume July 31 with the Ally Challenge in Michigan.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Arizona State graduate transfer Romello White has landed at Mississippi.

The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 10.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game this past season.

SOCCER

BELGIUM: Club Brugge has been be awarded its 16th Belgian title after officials decided not to try to complete the season.

Brugge was 15 points ahead of second-placed Gent with one game to go before the season-ending playoffs.

