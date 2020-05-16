It’s nice of the Fort Williams elitists to allow the local pedestrians, disabled and bike riders in, but how about the Maine citizenry who require an automobile to visit, like people from Portland?

Why not allow them in and allow them to park? There’s lots of space. Do we have to wait till June 1? It’s a beautiful park, which lifts all spirits.

John Roediger

South Portland

letter to the editor
