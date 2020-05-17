After captaining Lewiston to the first undefeated championship season in Class A in more than a decade, senior forward Ryan Pomerleau capped off his high school career by being the Blue Devils’ fourth Travis Roy Award winner in less than a decade.

On Sunday, Pomerleau was named the 25th winner of the award, which is presented to the most outstanding Class A senior hockey player in the state, as part of a Maine Class A Hockey Awards Ceremony that took place via Zoom meeting.

The other finalists were Scarborough forward Dawson Gendreau, South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete goalie Liam McGibbon and Thornton Academy forward Sawyer Wirsing. They all got a surprise when Travis Roy himself did a pre-recorded special video message as part of the ceremony.

Pomerleau is the fourth Lewiston player to win the award — the most by any school — and all have come since 2011 (Cam Poussard, Kyle Lemelin in 2014, Jeromey Rancourt in 2017).

The Blue Devils’ captain put up 17 goals and 18 assists this season, including assists on both Lewiston goals in the state championship victory over Scarborough.

