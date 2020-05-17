Ryan Pomerleau of Lewiston High School brings the puck behind the net during the second period of a game against Windham/Bonny Eagle/Westbrook in February. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

After captaining Lewiston to the first undefeated championship season in Class A in more than a decade, senior forward Ryan Pomerleau capped off his high school career by being the Blue Devils’ fourth Travis Roy Award winner in less than a decade.

On Sunday, Pomerleau was named the 25th winner of the award, which is presented to the most outstanding Class A senior hockey player in the state, as part of a Maine Class A Hockey Awards Ceremony that took place via Zoom meeting. 

The other finalists were Scarborough forward Dawson Gendreau, South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete goalie Liam McGibbon and Thornton Academy forward Sawyer Wirsing. They all got a surprise when Travis Roy himself did a pre-recorded special video message as part of the ceremony.

Pomerleau is the fourth Lewiston player to win the award — the most by any school — and all have come since 2011 (Cam Poussard, Kyle Lemelin in 2014, Jeromey Rancourt in 2017). 

The Blue Devils’ captain put up 17 goals and 18 assists this season, including assists on both Lewiston goals in the state championship victory over Scarborough. 

Thornton Academy’s Sawyer Wirsing (13) battles along the boards with a Lewiston player during a game in Lewiston in January. RAM Sport Photography

South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete goaltender Liam McGibbon and teammate Austin Gross (28) celebrate a goal during a Class A boys hockey semifinal at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee in Lewiston in March. Adam Robinson/The Times Record Buy this Photo

Scarborough players Dawson Gendreau, left, and Nolan Matthews, right, celebrate the game-winning goal in triple overtime of a Class A semifinal hockey game at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee in Lewiston in March. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Ryan Pomerleau of Lewiston High School brings the puck behind the net during the second period of a game against Windham/Bonny Eagle/Westbrook in February. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Lewiston’s Ryan Pomerleau tips a shot from the point as South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete goalie Liam McGibbon watches it sail over his shoulder during the second period of a Class A semifinal in March. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
freeport falcons, lewiston blue devils, scarborough red storm, south portland red riots, thornton academy golden trojans, thornton academy trojans, travis roy award, waynflete flyers
Related Stories
Latest Articles