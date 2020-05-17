HOLLIS – Doris Jennie Colello (Gemmell) of Hollis, passed peacefully into the loving arms of the Lord on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the age of 89. At the time of her passing, her loving daughter Angelina was at her side. Born in Westbrook on Aug. 18, 1930, the daughter of Arthur and Susie Gemmell, she graduated from Westbrook High School with the class of 1947. She was a true Blue Blazer and recently attended her 70th class reunion. She married the love of her life, Matthew Colello, in 1949 and together they raised their family of five children on Munjoy Hill in Portland. Raising her children was the ultimate joy of her life. Many friends of her children on The Hill referred to her as “Mrs. C” and spent many hours in her home. The door was always open. Since her passing, the family has received messages from these old friends such as “She was an angel on earth and special to many of us, much like a second Mom”, “She was a very special lady that I will always have fond memories of, my brother and I spent many hours in your house growing up and she always treated us like part of the family. She was always so gracious and many times had us stay for dinner”. Doris and Matty were avid supporters of their children and grandchildren and could always be seen at their various sporting events cheering them on. Family was their treasure and everyone knew it. They also enjoyed many trips throughout the states and abroad.Doris retired from J. J. Nissen Bakery after many years of service. She then returned to her love for children working part time for the Nathan Clifford Elementary School in Portland and fully retired in 1995.In her retirement years, she became a “snowbird” and spent the next 20 years in the winter months in Panama City Beach, Fla. where she made many new friends. Most special was the time she spent in Florida with her good buddies from Maine, Rose Petrin, Pat Godin and Carol and Don Sevigny. She also enjoyed many excursions with sisters, Irene and Lil.She was a member of the Westbrook Senior Citizens League and attended regularly with lifelong friend (since kindergarten), Gert Chayer. She loved playing bingo, cards, board games and especially her weekly dinner and game evening at her brother and sister-in-law’s home, Charley and Ginny. Doris was a devout catholic and was a communicant of St. Anthony’s Church (formerly St. Hyacinth’s) in Westbrook. Her relationship with the Lord was very much a part of her being. She was blessed with a long and happy life, rich in the love of her family and friends.Doris was predeceased by her loving husband, Matthew Colello Sr.; daughter-in-law, Sandra Colello; sisters, Jeannette DiBiase, Irene Bragdon, Evelyn Stilkey and brother, Arthur Gemmell Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Angelina and husband Gary Libby of Hollis, sons, Leonardo Colello and wife Patricia of Summerfield, Fla., A. James Colello of Buxton, Matthew Colello Jr. of Buxton and Peter Colello and wife Penny of Portland; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by sister, Lil Charles of Westbrook and brother, Charles Gemmell and wife Ginny of Westbrook. Family and friends are invited to a drive-through visitation at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, at 199 Woodford St., Portland, ME 04103 on Thursday, May 21, from 2 to 4 p.m. Guests will be asked to remain in their vehicles while they pass thru to pay their final respects to Doris. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Portland on Friday, May 22. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Doris’ online guestbook. In lieu of flowers, donations in Doris’ memory may be made toThe Salvation ArmyPO Box 3575Portland, ME 04104

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous