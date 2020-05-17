STANDISH – Lisa Ann Huntress, 56, of Standish, passed away May 10, 2020 surrounded by her family after a long illness. She was born May 2, 1964 in Portland. She is survived by Jim Huntress, her husband of 25 years; her sister, Stephanie Boothby of Old Orchard Beach, her brother, Jon Boothby of Wells; and her parents, Janice (Beaulieu) Boothby and Richard Boothby of Scarborough.She attended the University of Southern Maine as an English and Art major. She was employed for several years by AAA Auto in Portland and then for several years at Unum Insurance.Lisa was an avid reader, knitter, and also crafted her own jewelry. She was also a devoted animal lover, with several cats, and was a member of several animal welfare groups. Lisa was also a devoted Red Sox fan, traveling to Boston several times a season to see them play at Fenway.Lisa loved music, attending concerts of her favorite bands, U2, Queen, REM, and The Police.She enjoyed gardening, swimming at Nason’s Beach on Sebago, and taking long walks.An informal celebration of life will be held at a later date for close family and friends. Please visit http://www.advantageportland.com to sign Lisa’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family. To honor her memory,in lieu of flowers, please donate to theWestbrook Animal Shelter, or your local animal shelter.

