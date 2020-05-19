Ready for Memorial Day
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross is providing three upcoming blood donation opportunities in Gorham.
They are noon to 5 p.m. Friday, May 22, at Cressey Road United Methodist Church, 81 Cressey Road; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 23, Robie Gym, South Street; and 1-6 p.m., May 29, Cressey Road Church.
Make a required appointment to donate by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Donors are required to wear face masks while at the drive.
U.S. taxpayer debt
The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on May 14 that the U.S. public debt was $ 25,188,757,825,113.62.
