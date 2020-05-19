Ready for Memorial Day

The Rev. Tim Sandeno, left, and Don Veilleux of VFW Post 10879 in Gorham were among several members posting U.S. flags on graves of veterans in Gorham cemeteries on May 16. Courtesy photo

Gorham Lions Club members with the help of Carl Phillips of Phillips Towing and the Gorham Police Department raised nearly 100 U.S. flags on Main, School and South streets and Gray Road May 17. Courtesy photo

Red Cross blood drives

The American Red Cross is providing three upcoming blood donation opportunities in Gorham.

They are noon to 5 p.m. Friday, May 22, at Cressey Road United Methodist Church, 81 Cressey Road; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 23, Robie Gym, South Street; and 1-6 p.m., May 29, Cressey Road Church.

Make a required appointment to donate by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Donors are required to wear face masks while at the drive.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on May 14 that the U.S. public debt was $ 25,188,757,825,113.62.

