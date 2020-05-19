SOCCER

Major League Soccer’s All-Star Game has been canceled for the first time in its quarter-century history because of the coronavirus pandemic.

MLS All-Stars had been scheduled to play counterparts from Mexico’s Liga MX on July 29 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. MLS said Tuesday that the 2021 game will take place at Banc of California Stadium, most likely against All-Stars from Liga MX.

The third Campeones Cup between the MLS and Liga MX champions also was canceled, along with the second edition of the Leagues Cup between teams from those two leagues.

MLS was stopped two games into its season in mid-March because of the pandemic. The league is considering having all 26 teams resume play with a tournament at Walt Disney World outside Orlando, Florida.

The league and the MLS Players Association have exchanged proposals on how to resume play. The union estimates the league’s offer would cost players $220 million over time and that its proposal would cut $100 million from 2020 salaries that total about $310 million.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanović underwent surgery to repair a ruptured ligament in his right wrist.

The procedure was performed Tuesday by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Michelle Carlson at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. There’s no timetable for Bogdanović’s return. The team said in a release that he will begin rehabilitation “at the appropriate time.” The NBA season remains on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bogdanović was averaging 20.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in his first season with the Jazz. He also was playing a career-best 33.1 minutes per game.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Longtime Colorado women’s basketball coach-turned-administrator Ceal Barry will retire in July after spending 37 years in Boulder, the school said Tuesday.

Barry helped put the Buffaloes on the women’s basketball map after taking over the program on April 12, 1983. She went 427-242 over 22 seasons in Boulder that included 12 appearances in the NCAA Tournament. Her squads had 13 20-win seasons and captured four conference titles. She stepped down April 2005 as Colorado’s winningest coach in all sports.

Her next career path: Administration.

Barry was named the school’s associate athletic director for student services. She added the title of senior woman’s administrator a year later. Barry has served as the department’s deputy athletic director since August 2018.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Ken Burmeister, a college basketball coach for 21 seasons who took Texas-San Antonio to the NCAA Tournament and later guided Loyola of Chicago, died Tuesday. He was 72.

Loyola said Burmeister died following a fight with cancer.

Burmeister posted 72 wins at Texas-San Antonio from 1986-90. He led the Roadrunners to their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament, where they lost to Illinois in 1988.

Burmeister took over at Loyola in 1994 after working as an assistant at nearby DePaul and went 40-71 over four seasons. He was the Ramblers’ coach when they moved into Gentile Arena on campus in 1996.

Following his time at Loyola, he went on to coach for a season at Trinity University in San Antonio and at Incarnate Word for 12 years.

HOCKEY

NWHL: Six is the magic number and name for the National Women’s Hockey League’s expansion franchise in Toronto.

The Toronto Six name and gold-colored maple leaf logo embedded in a red and black TO6 crest were unveiled Tuesday by the NWHL, which is adding its sixth team while entering its sixth season.

The name was the most popular in an internet poll conducted by the NWHL shortly after the U.S.-based league announced it was establishing its first team in Canada last month.

PRO WRESTLING

WWE: Former World Wrestling Entertainment pro Shad Gaspard was still missing Tuesday after he was swept out to sea in Southern California last weekend while swimming with his young son.

Gaspard’s 10-year-old son, Aryeh, was rescued and several other swimmers made it out of the water safely after they were caught in a rip current Sunday afternoon at Venice Beach in Los Angeles.

“When last seen by the lifeguard, a wave had crashed over Mr. Shad Gaspard and he was swept out to sea,” Los Angeles police said in a statement Monday.

Gaspard, 39, was about 50 yards (46 meters) from shore when he was last spotted, police said.

Gaspard gained prominence in the WWE as one half of the tag-team group Cryme Time, along with his partner, JTG.

