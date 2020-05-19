Two people died in an early morning house fire in Ellsworth, according to state fire officials.
The fire in a mobile home along Route 1 was reported to 911 dispatchers at about 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The home was engulfed in fire when Ellsworth firefighters arrived. Firefighters found two bodies inside the building a short time later, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.
Investigators believe the victims are a man and a woman.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Portland Forecaster
City issues dire warning about funding next year’s operating budget
-
Nation & World
The Latest: European Union urges all nations to back WHO
-
Local & State
Two die in Ellsworth house fire
-
Forecaster Opinion
The Universal Notebook: Do we really have to believe all women?
-
Forecaster Opinion
Life Unwound: Let’s stop ‘shoulding on ourselves’