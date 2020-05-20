State biologists proposed issuing a 61-percent increase in any-deer permits this year with a record-number of 109,890 – on the same day that the state approved an 11-percent jump in moose permits to 3,135.

The proposed increased in any-deer permits is up from 68,145 last fall and more than the previous all-time high of 84,745 any-deer permits that were issued in 2018.

In a virtual meeting by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife’s Advisory Council, State Deer Biologist Nathan Bieber said many more any-deer permits are needed this year to achieve the state’s doe-harvest goal of 13,000 to reduce the white-tailed deer population – particularly in the southern region of the state.

Any-deer permits allow hunters the option to harvest either a male or female deer. State biologists believe culling the does from the population is the most effective way to thin the deer herd – although hunters with an any-deer permit are not required to harvest a doe.

Last year, Bieber said the doe-harvest objective was 7,966 and hunters only harvested 6,200. In fact, only once in the past 10 years has the fall hunt met the doe-harvest goal – in 2018 when a record 84,745 any-deer permits were issued and 9,659 does were harvested, surpassing the state’s objective of 8,959.

Wildlife Division Director Nate Webb added that the doe harvest that year also was aided by near-perfect hunting conditions, with early snow and cooler temperatures.

The bump in permits in 2018 was aimed at addressing the public-health concern of tick-borne diseases in southern and central Maine that was outlined in the state’s big-game management plan. The plan was updated that year with extensive input from the public.

The need to cull the deer herd in the southern region of the state has not changed, Bieber said Wednesday. State biologists now estimate the statewide deer population at close to 300,000 – up from an estimated 230,000 to 250,000 last year.

The proposed any-deer permits this year would be issued mostly in what Bieber calls the white-tailed deer “breadbasket of the state” – southern and central Maine.

“We’re increasing the any-deer permits for two reasons,” Webb said. “First the under-harvested does last year did not meet our harvest goal, so we have to issue far more permits. That, coupled with the very mild winter we had last winter resulted in a higher than typical over-winter survival of deer. Those two factors have led to the increase in any-deer permits.”

IFW Advisory Council Member Larry Farrington of Greenville Junction asked why the state doesn’t go to an any-sex hunt for all hunters, since it’s used in other states that struggle with an abundant deer population.

Bieber said if the additional any-deer permits do not achieve the state’s doe-harvest goal this fall, other methods of thinning the herd will be considered, such as allowing an either-sex hunt in certain parts of Maine.

“At this point, I think it would be hard to take a step back from that once you go in that direction,” Bieber said.

The additional moose permits for that fall hunt – approved unanimously on Wednesday by the IFW Advisory Council – will go to hunters in far northern Maine, where state biologists say the moose population looks robust. In that region of the state, winter mortality of moose calves in the state’s radio-collar study was just 18 percent this past winter, the lowest it has been in the seven years of the study, Webb said.

