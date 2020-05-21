WESTBROOK – Tod Anthony Sawyer, 48, passed away May 17, 2020 at Maine Medical Center. He was born Oct. 7, 1971, a son of Bruce and Linda (Fraser) Sawyer.A graduate of the Morrison Center, Tod brought joy to many people’s lives. A happy soul, Tod enjoyed going for car rides, especially when they involved trips to the beach or somewhere by the water. His favorite show to watch was the Brady Bunch, along with his favorite movies, Mrs. Doubtfire with Robin Williams and Liar, Liar with Jim Carey.Tod is lovingly survived by his mother, Linda Sawyer; his siblings, Carrie Lyn Bartlett and her husband George, and Brad Sawyer and his wife Jessica; and a nephew Owen Bartlett.He was predeceased by his father, Bruce Sawyer.A private burial has been arranged for Tod at Highland Lake Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais and Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, ME 044062. To express condolences or participate in Tod’s online tribute, please visit, http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Tod’s name may be made to:Creative Works,Attn: Trish Brown,10 Spiers St.,Westbrook, ME 04092OR at: https://www.beingcreativeworks.org/donate.

