As Memorial Day approaches, I know everyone is eager to get the summer started, but we still have to be careful about opening up and traveling to other places. A lot of currently closed local businesses are planning to reopen in some form starting June 1. To keep up with the latest regulations and requirements go to bridgtonmaine.org. The Bridgton Greater Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce (mainelakeschamber.com or 647-3472) also has a list of open businesses and other information. Have a happy, safe and healthy Memorial Day!

Drive-in open

Sure signs that summer is on the way are the appearance of black flies and the opening of the Bridgton Twin Drive-In movie theater at 383 Portland Road (Route 302). The flies are swarming and the theater has opened a bit early this year to accommodate a high school graduation event and provide a safe, social distancing option for local entertainment – most welcome after prolonged coronavirus isolation. The drive-in is a great retro experience with two outdoor screens and a central concessions stand. The Hollywood studios aren’t releasing new movies until July (or later), so the drive-in will be showing films released during the fall and winter as well as some older favorites. The schedule is still being established so call 647-8666 or check their Facebook page for updated information.

Salmon Point Campground

Maine is slowly reopening from the COVID-19 shutdown and many are looking forward to returning to their summer locations. A number of restrictions related to travelers to Maine have been put in place by Gov. Janet Mills, so Bridgton officials consulted the town attorney and determined how and when the town’s Salmon Point Campground can open for the season. The following rules were decided:

People who live in Maine and lease a site in Salmon Point Campground can go to the campground on June 1 and must follow current social distancing requirements.

Those who lease a site in Salmon Point Campground and live out of state but stay full time on the campground from June 1 to Oct. 15 and have no other place to live during this period can go to the campground on June 1, provided they quarantine for the mandatory 14 days. Salmon Point manager Scott Cushing must be notified in advance of the campers’ arrival. He can be reached at 504-1693.

People who lease a site at the campground and live out of state but do not live full time on the campground are permitted to enter on July 1.

For further information, call Cushing or go to bridgtonmaine.org/salmon-point-campground/.

