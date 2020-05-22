CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire is considering a different approach than its neighbors when it comes to allowing out-of-state residents back in its hotels and other lodging establishments.

In an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, such accommodations would be limited to New Hampshire residents or out-of-staters who have quarantined at home for 14 days before arrival, according to a proposal submitted Thursday to the Economic Reopening Task Force.

In Vermont, hotels and other lodging will open May 22 to Vermont residents and those who have quarantined in Vermont for 14 days, with the quarantine requirements removed on June 15. Similarly, Maine lodging will open June 1 for Maine residents and out-of-staters who quarantine in Maine. That date originally had been July 1 but the restrictions were later loosened.

The proposal under consideration in New Hampshire would be an update to recommendations approved by the task force on May 12. Those recommendations included a May 22 opening date, but public health officials and Gov. Chris Sununu haven’t acted on them yet.

The task force also heard proposals Thursday related to road races, driver’s education and the tattoo and esthetics industries. Some members also pushed for revisiting previous rules on the reopening of hair salons, particularly one that limits appointments to one hour.

“It has hampered the salons that have opened,” said Sen. Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry. “We should send a strong recommendation from the task force to let them do their jobs and give them the time they need.”

