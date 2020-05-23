BASEBALL

The Washington Nationals have changed their plans for their virtual World Series ring ceremony after players decided they would rather wait until they could reunite in person to receive their new jewelry.

The Nationals had announced they were going to give out the rings during a show broadcast on television and online – an unprecedented approach brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. They still plan to unveil the design of the ring Sunday and go ahead with a fundraiser for two food banks and the showing of a documentary about the 2019 season.

The Nationals consulted some team leaders before moving forward with the virtual ring ceremony.

“When team leaders discussed the plan this week with the players, the players collectively decided they would prefer to receive their rings when the team could be physically reunited. We support that decision,” the team said in a statement.

The show was planned for Sunday because of the date’s significance in last year’s title run. A year ago, Washington went into that day with a 19-31 record before starting a turnaround that led to the franchise’s first World Series appearance and championship.

SOCCER

GERMANY: Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund warmed up for what is sure to be their quietest ever Bundesliga clash by winning their games Saturday.

In stadiums with no spectators because of strict hygiene measures against the coronavirus, Bayern routed Eintracht Frankfurt 5-2 after Dortmund labored to a 2-0 win at Wolfsburg.

The results kept Bayern four points ahead of Dortmund ahead of their meeting on Tuesday – a game that will go a long way to deciding the championship, assuming the remaining seven rounds go ahead.

SKIING

VEITH RETIRES: A year after blowing out her knee for the third time, 2014 Olympic super-G gold medalist Anna Veith of Austria is leaving the sport.

Veith announced her retirement live on Austrian TV, ending a career marred by injuries since she won her second overall World Cup title in 2015.

“It was not a difficult decision. For me it feels 100% right,” said Veith, who turns 31 in June.

Veith won 15 World Cup races from 2011 to 2017 and collected eight medals from major events, including a silver in super-G at the 2018 Olympics.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Linebacker Anthony Chickillo has agreed to a contract with the New Orleans Saints after playing the last five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 6-foot-3, 255-pound Chickillo played in 11 games last season, finishing with 11 tackles and half a sack.

