Opening up lodging to out-of-state visitors on June 1 is a recipe for disaster.
Considering that well-trained hospitals have a herculean task of properly sanitizing and making safe recently vacated patient rooms, does anyone honestly think their local innkeeper is up to that same task of making their room and common areas safe for them, especially when dealing with an influx of visitors from COVID-19 plague areas like New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts?
Mike Mullinax
Lewiston
