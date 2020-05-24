PEAKS ISLAND – Blain Morrison Alves, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 18, 2020 from a tragic accident.A special kid with a great smile, he was well known, well liked and well respected. Blain was many things to many people. He was beautiful inside and out, gentle yet powerful, a hard worker but also soft hearted and kind.All who knew him knew he had a passion for life and a passion for his beloved sports, football, baseball and basketball, known to be both bold and fierce on the court and field. A quiet steady spirit at times who was also a boisterous loyal teammate. He led by example, was driven for excellence …individual and team. He motivated himself and others on the field and off. He was a coachable athlete and also a coach to the younger generation. Blain was a special soul who was the best son and a kind, dutiful brother to Madison. Blain possessed the three H’s: humble, honor and humor, which he executed daily. Blain exhibited a great attitude and work ethic, and to this all his hard work did not go unnoticed, earning him an Unsung Hero award.Many felt his best quality was his kindness. His humor was infectious to all. He was a role model to his little cousins, he was adored by many, but especially the little ones who would sit and watch Blain shoot hoops morning, noon and night and all seasons. He would actually clear the court of snow so he could shoot his hoops on his beloved basketball court. Blain naturally lead and was being groomed for a larger sports role.He was a favorite at many places at school, both academically and athletically, Casco Bay Lines, Peaks Island community, his peers and especially his family’s island restaurant, where he was due to start work in June. His diverse music playlist was held dear by all generations.Bittersweet thoughts of this young man, Blain was just cresting his future. We are blessed to know him and to get a peak at his world. The saying ” to know him is to love him” was penned especially for Blain. We were robbed by his short life, but blessed and enriched by his everlasting joyful love. He left powerful memories and much gentle love to all.Blain made his friends laugh every day because that’s “just Blain.” We will miss Blain, the twinkle in his eye, his handsome smile and his quick wit every day.Blain is survived by his parents, Christopher and Michele Alves; and sister, Madison Alves, all of Peaks Island; his grandparents, Robert and Claire Dahl of Peaks Island.Predeceased by his grandmother, Elizabeth Alves of Peaks Island; his grandfather, Eugene Alves and wife Ada of Zephyrhills, Fla. He also leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, second cousins – too many to list but all well loved. By his Deering High School family. #alvesstrong #LLBA #9. Visiting hours celebrating Blain’s short but remarkable life will be held on Monday, June 1 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. Due to anticipated restrictions, attendees are requested to wear a mask to all services. Attendance limitations and social distancing practices may be in place to meet state mandates. Please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com to share an online condolence and view additional arrangement information.

