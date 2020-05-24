PORTLAND – James B. Dennison Jr. “Jim” of Yarmouth passed away at the Maine Medical Center in Portland on May 2, 2020 at the age of 74 after a yearlong battle with cancer.Jim was born in Melrose Mass. on Feb. 22, 1946 to James B. and Mary S. Dennison.In his early years, Jim lived in Melrose, Mass. until 1960 when he and his family relocated to Peaks Island after the passing of Jim’s father.Jim attended Worchester Academy, North Yarmouth Academy and graduated from Portland High School in 1965.After completing high school, Jim enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he sailed aboard the USS Barney.Shortly after completing his enlistment in the Navy, Jim married his long-time sweetheart, Penelope “Penny” Pennell of Peaks Island in August of 1968.Jim attended the Univ. Southern Maine through the U.S. G.I. Bill where he studied business and marketing.The couple lived in Portland before building a home and settling in Yarmouth, becoming the fourth generation of Dennison’s to reside there.Jim worked as a representative for electrical products manufacturers and worked for several companies throughout New England including Gowan Electrical, Greybar Inc., Barrett-Dennison, Barnard-Dennison and Northeast Marketing. His work required frequent trips throughout New England where he made many lifelong friends. Among those are his great friends in Yarmouth where they enjoyed their weekly breakfasts at many of the local establishments.Jim loved spending time on Peaks Island where he grew up and on Casco Bay boating and fishing with family and friends. Over the years, Jim and his wife Penny made several trips to Europe to explore and to the west coast to visit with their son and his family.Jim was known for his gregarious and kindhearted nature. He was always quick to help friends and strangers alike. Whether helping his children or neighbors with home projects, or toting kids and then grandkids to sporting and school events, he was always ready to lend a hand with a joke and a kindhearted chuckle.Jim leaves behind his loving wife, Penny; and their two children, Kristen Miles of North Yarmouth (her two children, Samantha and Madeline); and James B. Dennison IV “J.B.” of Bainbridge Island, Wash. (his wife Alison, their three children, Cooper, Ruby, and Wyatt); as well as three sisters, Beverly Shea of Wilmington, Mass., Brenda Town of Freeport, and Janet Tuttle of Pembroke Pines, Fla. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, in-laws and that have all helped him so much throughout his life.Jim’s family hopes to be able to formally celebrate his life in the coming months. Arrangements are in the care of Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth, Maine.

