Bath
Most meetings are canceled; cityofbath.com will post information for Zoom meetings.
Wed. 6/3 6 p.m. City Council Public Hearings
Brunswick
Meetings will continue unless otherwise noted on the town calendar at brunswickme.org. Check brunswickme.org/313/Brunswick-Cable-TV3 for which meetings will be televised or streamed online and check the town calendar for meetings that will include virtual access.
Mon. 6/1 6:30 p.m. Town Council
Tues. 6/2 7:15 p.m. Village Review Board
Wed. 6/3 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee
Wed. 6/3 7 p.m. Marine Resource Committee
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for meeting updates and remote access information. Most meetings can be accessed remotely via Zoom. Videos of past municipal meetings can viewed at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Wed. 6/3 10 a.m. Bandstand Committee
Topsham
All meetings are canceled until further notice unless other noted at topshammaine.com. Videos of past municipal meetings can be viewed at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
