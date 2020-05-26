Mollie Fornwalt, a resident of South Portland, graduated summa cum laude from Arizona State University on May 8.

After graduating from South Portland High School in 2016, Fornwalk attended Arizona State in Tempe, Arizona, on an academic scholarship. She is a 2020 recipient of the Moeur Award, given in recognition of maintaining a 4.0 GPA for eight consecutive semesters at Arizona State.

Fornwalt majored in supply chain management with a minor in political science. Her parents, Lisa Falconieri of Scarborough, and Scott Fornwalt of South Portland, said they “are extremely proud of her dedicated work ethic, dynamic focus, and most importantly, her kind heart,” in a written statement.

Fornwalt will spend some time in Maine this summer before returning to the West Coast, where she is considering a move to Newport Beach, California, to start her career.

“A trip to Australia is on her agenda, before diving into the world of business where she will, no doubt, be a great success. We congratulate Mollie on her outstanding academic achievement,” her parents wrote.

