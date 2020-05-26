Maine lost roughly 1,700 construction jobs in April – nearly 6 percent of all Maine jobs in the industry – as projects were postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A report issued by construction trade group Associated General Contractors of America placed Maine near the middle of the pack in terms of the percentage of construction job losses among all 50 states and Washington, D.C., from March to April. With a one-month loss of 5.7 percent, Maine ranked No. 19 for lowest percentage of job losses.

The No. 1-ranked state was South Dakota, which actually gained 500 construction jobs – about 2 percent – from March to April, it said. The lowest-ranked state was Vermont, which lost 6,800 construction jobs – roughly 46 percent – from March to April.

Maine had a smaller share of construction job losses than any other New England state, according to the trade group. Massachusetts was ranked No. 47 with 60,000 jobs lost – about 37 percent – over the one-month period. New Hampshire was ranked No. 38 with 3,200 jobs lost – about 11 percent.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: