WESTBROOK— The city held a virtual Memorial Day observance Monday, marking a unique year caused by the pandemic.

Over 80 people tuned in on Facebook to watch the roughly 25 minute Memorial Day tribute video, which featured a number of veterans and city officials. Traditionally, the event is held at Riverbank Park and draws a large gathering.

“Our participation in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic is a small spark in the flame of pride that burns across the nation,” said Steve Girard, commander of American Legion Post 197.

The video was filmed in advance of the event and had all of the usual parts of the ceremony, from the bell-ringing to the reading of the proclamation for Memorial Day.

“Typically people would be gathering on the streets for our parade today, but unfortunately we had to cancel those ceremonies,” Mayor Mike Foley said. “Let’s hope in 2021 that we can get together and have our annual (parade) here at Riverbank Park.”

The video was broadcast on Facebook live and Spectrum Channel 1302.

“Thank you to everyone at home who joined us,” Arty Ledoux said, Director of Veteran Services in

the city. “I wanted to end today’s tribute by sharing a message with Westbrook veterans and their families. If you need assistance or support, please reach out to me. These are difficult times, but I want you to know you are not alone and help is here for you. Thank you for your service.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: