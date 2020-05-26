The Portland Board of Public Education was still debating how to achieve a zero percent tax increase in next year’s budget Tuesday night, but had decided that further cuts would not come from athletics and co-curricular activities.

The board voted 5-4 to not use athletics and co-curricular activities as a backstop for budget cuts if efforts to renegotiate cost-of-living increases for staff are unsuccessful.

“I’m very concerned that year after year we’ve reduced co-curriculars and we continue to go there,” said board member Sarah Thompson, who made the proposal to not cut further from the activities. “I feel pretty strongly that co-curriculars play an important part in the whole child and whole student. We’ve heard from many people how this keeps students in school.”

Also voting in favor of Thompson’s amendment to the proposed $119.9 million budget were Micky Bondo, Marnie Morrione, Anna Trevorrow and Roberto Rodriguez. Board members Mark Balfantz, Adam Burk, Emily Figdor and Tim Atkinson voted against the amendment, saying that while they did not want to see further cuts to athletics and activities, they could not support the amendment without knowing where the cuts would come from instead.

“I don’t want to see additional reductions in athletics or co-curriculars, but this doesn’t solve the puzzle,” Figdor said. “It just says we don’t want to take it from one pot. I think we have an obligation to say where the money will come from. Without that information it feels incomplete.”

Prior to Tuesday night, the board was considering a proposed $119.9 million budget but hadn’t decided how to achieve cuts to get there. A proposal from the board finance committee called for the $372,000 in cuts to come from renegotiating scheduled cost-of-living pay increases with staff and a backup plan to cut from athletics and co-curricular activities.

Superintendent Xavier Botana said Tuesday the district is still in the process of scheduling meetings with the four unions representing employees and it is possible the negotiations would not be done by the end of the week.

As an alternative to cuts from athletics and co-curricular activities, the board was looking Tuesday night at revisiting a proposal from Botana to increase the number of students in classrooms for grades one through three from a cap of 22 students to a cap of 25.

“This is not a motion I enjoy making, but in this budget there is no way around making choices on reductions that will impact student learning,” said Trevorrow, who proposed using the elementary class sizes as an alternative if negotiations are unsuccessful.

“In a situation like that I turn to our professional staff and our superintendent for guidance around the areas that will have the least impact. This was the recommendation to the finance committee that came from the superintendent. … I think he made a compelling case for it.”

The board was scheduled to vote Tuesday night to recommend the budget to the city council, which has asked for a zero percent budget increase in light of financial hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The $119.9 million budget represents a 2.1 percent increase over the current $117.3 million budget. It’s also down from an original $122.3 million budget brought forth by the superintendent in March, which called for modest cuts in order to fund new investments.

Still included in the current budget proposal are the addition of two pre-kindergarten classrooms, the cost of which will largely be offset by state funding; investments in math and literacy curriculum; and a new autism spectrum disorder program for high school students.

